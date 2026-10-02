Made in Pakistan? BJP flags MeeSeva electricity meter tweet

Taking to X, the BJP wrote: "Congress’s heart has historically been with Pakistan. They want to turn Telangana into another Pakistan. Hence, “Made in Pakistan” meters."

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Made in Pakistan? BJP flags MeeSeva electricity meter tweet
The alleged post that seems to have been deleted since. Source: X

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the BJP on Friday, October 2, sought to corner the government over allegedly Pakistan-made electricity meters being offered for installation.

Taking to X, the BJP wrote: “Congress’s heart has historically been with Pakistan. They want to turn Telangana into another Pakistan. Hence, “Made in Pakistan” meters.”

It shared a post allegedly originally tweeted by the handle of Mee Seva, the digital civic services portal of the state government.

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The Mee Seva post allegedly said, “How to get a new electricity meter?” with the smaller subtext below it reading, “Documents required for domestic, commercial, and agricultural connections.”

The photos show meters clearly marked with a ‘Made in Pakistan’ stamp.

The Congress hasn’t responded to the allegation, and the post, the BJP claimed, has been deleted since. Sure enough, it is not on the Meeseva handle.

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The BJP posted, “PS: They deleted the tweet, but we have screenshots.”

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