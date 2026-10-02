Made in Pakistan? BJP flags MeeSeva electricity meter tweet

Hyderabad: The Telangana unit of the BJP on Friday, October 2, sought to corner the government over allegedly Pakistan-made electricity meters being offered for installation.

Taking to X, the BJP wrote: “Congress’s heart has historically been with Pakistan. They want to turn Telangana into another Pakistan. Hence, “Made in Pakistan” meters.”

It shared a post allegedly originally tweeted by the handle of Mee Seva, the digital civic services portal of the state government.

The Mee Seva post allegedly said, “How to get a new electricity meter?” with the smaller subtext below it reading, “Documents required for domestic, commercial, and agricultural connections.”

The photos show meters clearly marked with a ‘Made in Pakistan’ stamp.

Congress’s heart has historically been with Pakistan.



They want to turn Telangana into another Pakistan. Hence, “Made in Pakistan” meters.



PS: They Deleted the tweet, but we have Screenshots. https://t.co/qii5lFxYuK pic.twitter.com/Uu2f2cndEC — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) October 1, 2026

The Congress hasn’t responded to the allegation, and the post, the BJP claimed, has been deleted since. Sure enough, it is not on the Meeseva handle.

The BJP posted, “PS: They deleted the tweet, but we have screenshots.”