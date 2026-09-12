Madhapur Police arrest 22-yr-old with 64 g ganja worth Rs 2k

Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and took the accused into custody.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
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Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and took the accused into custody.

Hyderabad: The Madhapur Police apprehended a 22-year-old electrician for allegedly possessing ganja and selling it at Chandra Naik Thanda on Saturday, September 12.

The suspect, Kanjerla Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Hanamkonda, was intercepted based on credible information. Police seized 14 packets containing 64 grams of ganja, along with covers used for packing and concealment. The seized contraband was valued at around Rs 2,100.

During questioning, Kranthi Kumar reportedly told the police that he had procured the ganja from unidentified persons in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and was selling it in small quantities to customers at a higher price.

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Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and took him into custody. Further investigation is underway to identify the source of the contraband and others involved in its supply.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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