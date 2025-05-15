Mumbai: If there’s one actress who brought grace, poise, charm, and unmatched elegance to Bollywood in the 90s, it has to be Madhuri Dixit. The reigning queen of the era, Madhuri ruled hearts with her flawless acting, iconic dance moves, and captivating screen presence. Even today, she remains one of the most celebrated stars of Indian cinema.

On her 58th birthday today, let’s take a quick look at her net worth, her husband Dr. Sriram Nene’s wealth, and just how rich the power couple really is.

Madhuri Dixit’s Net Worth in 2025

Having starred in over 70 films, Madhuri has created a legacy that continues to shine. But beyond films, her earnings have come from several sources including reality show judging, brand endorsements, her own production house, and investments in startups.

As of May 2025, Madhuri’s estimated net worth is around Rs 250 crore.

Dr. Sriram Nene’s Net Worth

Dr. Sriram Nene, a renowned cardiovascular surgeon born in Los Angeles, took a major turn in his career when he shifted focus from surgery to healthcare startups and digital health solutions. He is the Founder of Pathfinder Health Sciences and serves on the Advisory Board of IIT-Jodhpur.

From his successful career in medicine to co-founding ventures with Madhuri like Dance With Madhuri and their production house RnM Moving Pictures, Dr. Nene has built an impressive portfolio. His estimated net worth ranges between Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore.

Their Combined Net Worth

Together, Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Sriram Nene’s combined net worth stands at a whopping Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore.