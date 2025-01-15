Madhuri Dixit buys Rs 6cr Ferrari, check out her car collection

Mumbai: Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, were recently spotted enjoying their latest luxury car, a stunning red Ferrari 296 GTS Rosso Corsa.

The couple looked glamorous as they stepped out in Mumbai, smiling and greeting fans before taking a ride in their new car, which costs over Rs. 6 crore.

Madhuri shone in a sparkly blue dress, while Dr. Nene kept it classy in a black suit with sporty shoes. The Ferrari, a two-seater convertible coupe, is powered by a 2992 cc engine and offers incredible speed and style. It comes with 14 color options and a sleek rear mid-engine design.

Madhuri Dixit car collection

This Ferrari joins Madhuri’s already impressive car collection. She owns luxury vehicles like —

Mercedes-Maybach S560Range Rover Vogue

Porsche 911 Turbo SMercedes S-Class 450

Range Rover Sports and more.

Work and Recent Projects

On the professional front, Madhuri was last seen in the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, alongside Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. The movie was a major success and continued the popular franchise. Madhuri also remains a favorite on reality TV as a judge on Dance Deewane and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.