Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan pose together in pictures from Anant-Radhika wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, who added their tadka with their presence at the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared a couple of pictures featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and others.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Shriram Nene, treated fans with new pictures from Anant and Radhika’s wedding.

The first picture shows Madhuri and her husband posing with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and his children Aryan and Suhana.

The next photo captures Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya joining the couple for a selfie.

Another image features, Madhuri and Shriram happily posing with KGF star Yash and Ranveer Singh for a picture.

The photo also features pictures of cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant.

The dancing queen of Bollywood exuded elegance as she shook a leg at her iconic number ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ at the wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Her steps were unmissable.

Madhuri grabbed the attention with her mesmerizing moves, signature style and graceful expressions.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebration proved to be a lavish affair and was attended by the who’s who of the business, political and entertainment worlds. The visuals from the wedding celebration make it one of the most memorable and magnificent events. Several politicians and eminent personalities attended the grand celebration.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Shubh Aashirvaad followed the event on July 13 with a grand reception on July 14. The Ambani family also hosted a reception for the media and Reliance employees on July 15. The blessing ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The high-profile wedding ceremony saw the presence of international celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, John Cena, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, among others.