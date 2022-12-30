Madhuri Jain Grover pays Rs 1.15 cr advance tax, still remains ‘housewife’ on Golden Dubai visa

New Delhi: Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover recently said that his wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted Rs 1.15 crore as advance tax. However, on her Golden Dubai visa issued during her tenure at BharatPe, her occupation is written as “House Wife”.

Madhuri Jain Grover’s Golden Dubai visa, issued in September 2021 and seen by IANS, clearly mentions her occupation as “House Wife” in the name “Madhuri Grover Suresh Jain” (Jain is Madhuri’s father).

At the time of visa issuing, Madhuri Jain was working at BharatPe as Head of Controls. She has been an entrepreneur since 2000 and worked as senior fashion designer for years, before joining BharatPe in 2018.

At BharatPe, she managed, HR, finances and other internal operations.

The question now arises that why she preferred to be known as a “House Wife” on the Golden Dubai Card?

The 10-year Golden Dubai visa is a long-term residence visa which enables people to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits.

On December 15, Ashneer had tweeted that “my wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted Rs 1.15 crore advance tax just now”.

“She has been among the highest individual female tax payers of India for many years. How many VC partners do you think paid as much tax in India ? Not many — most of them pay zero tax being in Singapore/Dubai,” he had posted.

Earlier this month, BharatPe initiated criminal and civil proceedings against Ashneer, Madhuri Jain and their relatives over huge misappropriation of company funds.

The company has asked Grovers to repay company funds to the tune of Rs 88.6 crore with 18 per cent interest which they allegedly swindled via various modes like creating fictitious bills, inflated vendor payments and personal use, among others.