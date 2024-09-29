Madhya Pradesh: 5 killed in bus-truck collision in Maihar dist

Maihar: Five people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Maihar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

They said the incident occurred around 11 pm on Saturday when the bus was headed for Nagpur from Prayagraj.

According to a police official, seven bodies were retrieved from the bus after the collision near the Nadan Dehat police station, about 25 kilometres away from the district headquarters.

Superintendent of Police, Maihar, Sudhir Agrawal said there are chances that the toll might rise.

He said senior officials reached the spot soon after getting information about the accident and launched a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited.

