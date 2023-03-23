Madhya Pradesh: Another preacher advocates Hindu Rashtra

Indore: Preacher Pradeep Mishra said on Thursday that India will always remain a Hindu nation.

Speaking to reporters here, Mishra, famous as a Shiv Mahapuran narrator, said that India was already “a Hindu nation.”

Last month, self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri had organised a `yajna’ for turning India into a `Hindu Rashtra’ at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

Also, for the last two months, some religious leaders have taken out marches in Chhattisgarh demanding that India be turned into a Hindu nation.

“India was the same (Hindu nation) in the past and is going to remain so in the future. In the land of Bharat, people harbour good thoughts, dedication and Sanatani (religious) feelings, and understand each other’s pain and sorrow,” Mishra said.

Stern action should be taken against “foreign forces” which harm the Sanatan dharma and the country’s people, he further said, without explaining who were the “foreign forces.”