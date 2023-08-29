Madhya Pradesh ATS arrests Chhattisgarh man for helping Naxalites

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man belonging to Chhattisgarh on charges of helping Naxalites, an official said on Tuesday.

During interrogation, the accused, Dhan Singh Pungati, told the police that he was associated with Naxalites for the past 25-30 years and was helping them with food and cash, besides conveying their messages from one place to other and carrying out works instructed by them, a press release from the MP Police headquarters said.

The ATS arrested Pungati, a resident of Kanker (Chhattisgarh) from Kalpi village in MP on August 25 when he was going to Mandla from Jabalpur, the release said.

Pungati was nabbed following information received during the interrogation of Naxal leader Ashok Reddy and Kumari Potai aka Remati, who were arrested on August 21, the police said.

Pungati told the police that he got acquainted with Reddy through another Naxalite named Vijay.

On the instructions of Vijay, Pungati had arranged a vehicle for Reddy and made other arrangements, the release said.

On August 21, Naxalite Ashok Reddy, who was accused in more than 60 criminal cases and wanted by police in four states, was arrested by the MP ATS from Jabalpur, officials earlier said.

He was carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh in Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, they said.

More than 60 criminal cases, including of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, rioting, attack on police, abduction, arson and cases under the Explosives Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been registered against Reddy in various states, they added.