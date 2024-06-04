Madhya Pradesh: ‘EVMs not working’, says Rewa Congress candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been leading in Madhya Pradesh since morning. In the Rewa Lok Sabha constituency, BJP candidate Janardhan Mishra is leading by 74086 votes, with Congress’s Neelam Abhay Mishra trailing behind.

#MP #Results2024



"The number of five EVMs didn't match with the numbers of FORM 17C," alleged Congress' Rewa candidate Neelam Abhay Mishra.



"How this could be possible. Some EVMs are 90% charged some are dead," he said.



However, Mishra has alleged EVM malpractice. Speaking to reporters, she said that five Electronic voting machines (EVMs) did not match with the numbers of Form 17C.

Form 17C is used to record the account of votes recorded and the result of counting at each polling station. It contains the details of EVM machines, votes polled per booth, vote percentage among others.

She also alleged EVMs not working properly. “How could this be possible? Some EVMs are 90% charged some are dead,” she told reporters.

The counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements across all counting centres.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP is all set to sweep all of the entire state’s 29 Lok Sabha seats, as it did in the 2019 polls as well. While the Congress-led INDIA bloc has done well in some northern states this time, it has still not managed to dent the BJP in states like MP and Gujarat, where the saffron party is set to win over 20 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats.