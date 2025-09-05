Madhya Pradesh LoP’s ‘tribals are not Hindus’ remark stirs row

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar has triggered a political storm with his assertion that tribals are not Hindus, a remark that drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP and chief minister Mohan Yadav.

Addressing a Tribal Development Council event in Chhindwara on Thursday, September 4, the senior Congress leader said, “I say with pride that we are Adivasis, not Hindus. I have been saying this for many years. And it was Shabari, who fed the leftovers to Lord Ram; she too was an Adivasi.”

Not aimed at offending any faith: Singhar

Clarifying that his remarks were not aimed at offending any faith, Singhar stressed that the tribal community’s traditions and heritage deserved recognition.

“We do not disrespect any religion. But our community, our culture, our heritage must be acknowledged. Tribals deserve respect no matter which party is in power,” said the four-time MLA from the Bhil community, the largest tribal group in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hit back, accusing Congress of indulging in anti-Hindu rhetoric.

In a video statement, he said, “It is unfortunate that Congress always works against Hindus and Hindutva. They should be ashamed. People will not forgive leaders who question Hindutva. Congress should apologise.”

Singhar accuses BJP, RSS of ‘trying to subsume tribal identity under Hinduism’

Facing mounting backlash, Singhar accused the BJP and the RSS of trying to subsume tribal identity under Hinduism. “Tribals are the original inhabitants of this country. Why do BJP and RSS want to stop us from worshipping nature? I respect Hinduism, but when it comes to tribals, they want to impose their agenda,” he alleged.

He further questioned the ruling party’s commitment to tribal empowerment: “Why has no tribal ever been made RSS chief? BJP wants our votes, but when it comes to our religion, culture and identity, they want to erase it.”

MP has largest tribal population in India

Singhar, an influential Bhil leader, wields significant influence over a community that accounts for 39 percent of Madhya Pradesh’s total tribal population. With 1.53 crore tribals, over 21 percent of the state’s population according to the 2011 Census, the state has the largest tribal population in India.

Of its 230 Assembly seats, 47 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, making tribal identity politics a key battleground ahead of elections.