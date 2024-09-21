Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for insulting national flag in Rewa

Rewa: Two persons were booked for allegedly insulting the Tricolour in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Ishhaq Madni and Mohammed Asif Khan, both residents of Mukundpur, are accused of waving a flag on September 17 in which the Ashok Chakra was replaced with Islamic inscriptions, the official said.

The incident took place at Gomti Square in Govindgarh town here, the official added.

“A case under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act was registered against Madni and Khan on the complaint of Yuva Ekta Parishad Vikas Agnihotri. Madni also has other cases against his name. As per Agnihotri, he and his friends saw the duo indulging in the act,” Govindgarh police station in charge Shiva Agrawal said.