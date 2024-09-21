MP: Politicians, religious leaders demand probe into Tirupati laddu adulteration

Bhopal: Leaders of the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress as well as religious figures in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday condemned the alleged adulteration of Tirupati temple laddus and demanded a thorough probe.

A massive row has erupted after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was used for making laddus at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple during the previous YSRCP government.

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath termed the reports as “very sad”.

He was speaking to reporters at Chhatarpur after meeting Dheerendra Shastri, religious leader and head of Bageshwar Dham.

“This is a very sad incident. This should be probed. The facts should be disclosed fully,” Nath said.

BJP leader and state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he was greatly upset after learning about adulterated laddus.

“After I saw news last night, I could not have my dinner. I hope a thorough investigation will be carried out and strict action will be taken against the persons involved,” he said.

Dhirendra Shastri said if the reports were true, it was a big crime and well-planned conspiracy against “Sanatanis.”

The plan was to “corrupt the religion of the Sanatanis of India,” he said, demanding death penalty for the culprits.

Strongly condemning the incident, Manohar Lal Panda, chief priest of Baglamukhi Mata temple in Malwa region, said Tirupati is a center of faith for crores of people, and adulteration of laddus with beef fat and fish oil was a very serious issue.

Panda demanded strict action against the culprits.