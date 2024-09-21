Bandi Sanjay calls for CBI probe into Tirupati laddu row

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay has called for an investigation into allegations that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus.

He urged Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

In a letter sent on Friday, Sanjay emphasized that the alleged use of animal fat represents a significant betrayal of trust for Hindus who worship Lord Venkateswara, stating that it has deeply affected the sentiments of millions of devotees worldwide.

Sanjay’s request follows Naidu’s claims made during a meeting on September 18, where he accused the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of using substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in the laddus offered at the Tirumala temple.

He described this situation as a serious violation of faith and urged immediate action against those involved in the alleged adulteration.

In a letter to Hon’ble CM of Andhra Pradesh Shri @ncbn garu, wrote about the disturbing expose of animal fat being used in Tirumala laddus.



This has shaken the sentiments of Hindus across the globe & is unforgivable offence.



I requested the state government to permit an… pic.twitter.com/RS16Zw9Nfx — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) September 20, 2024

He also referenced past concerns raised by the BJP about the inclusion of individuals from “other religions and atheists” in the TTD board, suggesting that this could lead to “corruption and disrespect for Hindu sentiments.”

He stated that an immediate and comprehensive investigation should be initiated, and stringent actions must be implemented to ensure that anyone found guilty is held accountable under the law, regardless of their identity or political affiliation.