Madiga leader meets Telangana CM Revanth over SC categorisation

Hyderabad: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga met Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy today. The leader extended support to the state government and said he considers the CM “as his brother” for taking up the official process of the Scheduled Caste (SC) categorisation.

“Manda Krishna also explained to the CM about the challenges being faced in the classification of SC sub-castes. CM Revanth Reddy clarified that the Telangana government is committed to render justice to the Madiga Community and Madiga sub-castes without any political expedience,” said a press release from the Telangana chief minister’s office on Tuesday, February 11.

Revanth Reddy also briefed the delegation led by Manda Krishna Madiga about the discussion held in the Assembly, constitution of Cabinet sub-committee and Judicial commission to expedite the categorisation of SCs, the release added.

Also Read Telangana rejects SC categorisation panel’s call to scrap creamy layer quota

The Telangana government on Tuesday, February 4, accepted three key recommendations of a judicial commission appointed by it for implementation of SC categorisation, while rejecting the panel’s other suggestion to exempt the creamy layer from reservations. The Commission headed by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akther submitted its recommendations to the sub-committee headed by state civil supplies and irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The chief minister also said that the Cabinet studied the commission report and approved the same in the Assembly. Revanth Reddy also suggested the MRPS delegation led by Madiga to bring their objections and problems, if any, to the attention of the cabinet sub-committee as well as the judicial commission. The MRPS in Telangana have been seeking a sub-categorisation within the reservation for Dalits.

Madigas are an SC community historically engaged in leatherwork and manual scavenging. It is one of the two major Dalit groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Malas are the other large group which, which has historically benefitted more due to various socio-political factors even though Madigas hold numerical strength over Malas in Telangana.