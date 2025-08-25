Madinah city sees surge in Umrah pilgrims as services expand

Madinah: The holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has witnessed a significant rise in Umrah pilgrims this season, with authorities enhancing services across the Prophet’s Mosque to ensure a smooth and organised experience.

Umrah pilgrims walking near the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Prince Mohammad Bin Abdulaziz International Airport has received thousands of pilgrims, with staff ensuring efficient transportation, guidance, and catering services to streamline arrivals.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, in collaboration with partner agencies, has deployed a fully integrated system of services across the mosque, its courtyards, and the central area. Pilgrims are also supported in visiting Madinah’s historic and religious landmarks.

The Miqat Dhu Al-Hulayfah, managed by the Al Madinah Region Development Authority, continues to see large gatherings of pilgrims preparing to travel to Makkah. The site operates year-round, with resources mobilised to enhance the spiritual journey.

Madinah’s historic mosques remain major destinations, welcoming thousands of worshippers daily. These sites offer both a place of devotion and a connection to the legacy of Prophet Muhammad, with comprehensive facilities ensuring a spiritually fulfilling experience.

Pilgrims gather at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, with the Green Dome in view.

After completing the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, numerous pilgrims travel to Madinah to pray at the Prophet’s Mosque and explore other Islamic landmarks.

According to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), 6.45 million pilgrims visited Madinah in the first quarter of 2025, including 4.4 million from abroad.

Umrah is a non-mandatory pilgrimage performed year-round in Makkah and Madinah, unlike Haj, which is obligatory once in a lifetime during a specific period.