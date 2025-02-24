Madinah to launch shuttle bus service for Ramzan 2025

Riyadh: The Madinah Development Authority (MDA) has announced the launch of shuttle bus service at the start of Ramzan 1446 AH-2025, which is expected to begin on March 1.

As part of the Madinah Bus Project, this initiative aims to enhance the visitor experience and facilitate the movement of residents and visitors in Madinah

The shuttle service will run on designated routes, providing convenient access to the Prophet’s Mosque and Quba Mosque for 18 hours daily.

However, Al-Salam and Sayyid Al-Shuhada stations will operate 24/7 to accommodate the influx of worshippers.

Photo: @Madinah_bus/X

Aiming to reduce traffic congestion and improve mobility around Madinah’s key religious sites, the shuttle service is expected to lower vehicle emissions, contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

The Madinah Bus Project consists of six lanes connecting 106 stations, ensuring efficient transportation across the city. By expanding public transport options, the initiative seeks to enhance urban mobility, reduce reliance on private vehicles, and improve overall quality of life.

More than one million passengers used the Madinah Bus Project in 2023, and the number exceeded two million in 2024, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.