Madras HC allows Muslims in TN Police to keep trimmed, tidy beard

The Madras High Court recently quashed the police commissioner’s punishment order for a Muslim policeman and ruled that “Muslim Policemen in Tamil Nadu are allowed to maintain trimmed and tidy beards while on duty”.

Hearing a petition filed by a Muslim police constable, Justice L Victoria Gowri said that the police department cannot punish its Muslim employees for maintaining beards as per their religion.

A report by Bar and Bench said that the petitioner, G Abdul Khadar, was punished for appearing before a superior officer with a beard after returning from Mecca.

He had sought an extension of leave after returning from the pilgrimage in 2018, due to an infection in his leg. However, the Assistant Commissioner refused to extend his leave and instead started questioning about his beard.

In 2019, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) demanded a formal explanation for his beard which was said to be against the Mandate of Madras Police Gazette.

Subsequently, two cases were filed against the constable, one for maintaining a beard and another for not reporting back to duty after his 31-day leave.