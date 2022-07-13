Madras HC to hear plea against AIADMK office sealing in regular course

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday decided to hear the cases filed by AIADMK leader K. Palaniswami and expelled leader, O. Panneerselvam challenging the sealing of party office in the regular course.

A bench of Justice N. Sathish Kumar told the petitioners that the court Registry will have to mover through Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam are members of the Assembly.

Both petitions will go through regular procedures, he said, as counsel representing Palaniswami asked for an urgent hearing of the matter.

As counsel requested the matter be listed for hearing on Thursday, the judge said that counsel of Panneerselvam had also moved a similar prayer and hence, both the cases must be listed and go through the registry.

The General Council meeting of the AIADMK held on July 11 led to chaotic scenes at the party headquarters with the supporters of Panneerselvam forcing their way in and clashing with the supporters of Palaniswami. The RDO along with the local police arrived at the scene and sealed the office.

Both EPS and OPS have filed petitions in the court for re-opening the party headquarters.