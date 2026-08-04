Madrasa education develops terrorist-like mindset: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sparked controversy on Tuesday, August 4, when he claimed that individuals who receive education in madrasas “develop a terrorist-like mindset.”

Speaking to reporters in Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, Maurya said, “Anyone who receives a madrasa education does not chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ nor sing ‘Vande Mataram‘, and develops a terrorist-like mindset.”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya sparked controversy on Tuesday when he claimed that individuals who receive education in madrassas "develop a terrorist-like mindset."



Speaking to reporters in Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday, Maurya said, "Anyone who receives a… pic.twitter.com/KU6YkKX8LC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 4, 2026

Responding to Maurya’s remarks, senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav said, “The BJP nurtures terrorists, and they are found right in their offices. The BJP provides training to all these terrorists, and they are found in their offices and homes.”

Maulana says not just Quran taught in madrasas

Maulana Imam Maqbool, who runs a madrasa in Barabanki, addressed Maurya’s statement by saying that madrasas offer education not only in the Holy Quran but also in modern subjects such as Urdu, Hindi, History, English, Science, Mathematics, and Computer Studies.

He noted that many students graduating from madrasas are becoming doctors and engineers and expressed hope that they would eventually serve the country as IAS and IPS officers.

Maqbool further asserted that madrasas have always promoted messages of patriotism, brotherhood, and peace, making it unfortunate to link them to terrorism.

He emphasised that the Holy Quran forbids speaking ill of or harbouring negative thoughts about others.