Madrassa student beaten up: Maha child rights panel to hear issue on Mar 6

In a release issued on Saturday, MSCPCR chairperson Susieben Shah said thrashing children in such a manner was cruel and humiliating.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2024 3:24 pm IST
Representative Image

Thane: The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken suo motu cognisance of a student being beaten up last month in a madrassa in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for allegedly stealing a watch.

“We have taken suo motu cognisance of the incident. The SP Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other concerned persons have been asked to attend a hearing on the matter on March 6 in Mumbai,” she said in the release.

As per police, the child was accused of stealing a watch worth Rs 100 from a nearby shop and was beaten up by a maulana in the madrassa located in Khultabad in Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad).

