Madurai train blaze: Case against tour operator for carrying cooking gas cylinder

The criminal case was registered against the operator under various sections of the IPC and Railways Act.

Published: 27th August 2023 8:27 pm IST
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** Madurai: Remains of a train's coach that caught fire at Madurai railway station, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. At least 10 people were killed, according to officials. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_26_2023_000085B)

Chennai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a criminal case against the tour operator for carrying a cooking gas cylinder in a Madurai train coach, leading to a blaze in which 9 pilgrims were charred to death, officials said on Sunday.

Meanwhile the dead bodies of the 9 pilgrims were flown to Lucknow from Chennai.

Senior railway official begins probe into Madurai train coach fire

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the each of the deceased. Indian Railways has also announced compensation.

The identification of the deceased is being carried out after many people in the pilgrim groups were found missing.

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Railway, A.M. Chowdhary, is in Madurai and is conducting inspection on the coach and is talking to the survivors. He is also meeting the injured who are admitted to the Railway hospital and at the Government Rajaji Medical College and Hospital at Madurai.

