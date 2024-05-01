‘Mafia raj’ going on in Assam: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Dhubri: Alleging that a “mafia raj” was going on in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday claimed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was involved in multiple scams.

Addressing an election rally in Dhubri, she claimed Sarma has a “secret understanding” with Badruddin Ajmal of the AIUDF just like BJP has with Assaduddin Owaisi in Telangana, both of which were aimed at defeating the Congress.

She also hit out at the BJP on the sexual abuse allegations against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna and said that PM Narendra Modi sought votes for him and then did not stop him from leaving the country.

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP on the electoral bonds issue.

“BJP became the world’s richest party in just 10 years, but the Congress didn’t earn so much in 70 years,” she said.

She claimed that PM Modi was far away from the reality of the common people and had no understanding of their miseries as he had become egoistic.

“Rising unemployment is a major issue in Assam, and the CM and his ministers are concerned only about their own interests,” she alleged.