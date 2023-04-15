Mafia turned politician Atiq Ahmed and brother killed in Uttar Pradesh

Atiq Ahmed had been accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which occurred in February this year.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed's convoy halts briefly in MP's Shivpuri district on way to Prayagraj.

Prayagraj: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical check-up in Prayagraj. This comes days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi.

Asad was killed on April 13 in an encounter in Jhansi along with Ghulam, both of whom were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj. The police said that foreign-made weapons were recovered and that each of them carried a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.

The encounter was carried out by the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on the same day Asad was killed in the encounter. Further details are awaited.

