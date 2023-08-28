Maha: 2 minors among 3 Dalits stripped, beaten up on suspicion of stealing pigeons

In yet another incident highlighting the atrocities on the Dalit community, three youths were ruthlessly beaten up after being hanged upside down on a tree on suspicion of stealing goats and pigeons in Haregaon village of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra recently.

Even though the exact date of the incident is yet to be confirmed, a video clip surfaced on Sunday, August 27. The viral video, which was recorded by one of the accused, shows the Dalit men hanging upside down. The distressed men are seen crying and pleading with folded hands as the accused continued lashing them.

Sources said that the victims, including two minors, worked as laborers in the Haregaon. They were suspected of stealing goats and four pigeons from Galande’s Basti in Undirgaon.

After the incident, the victims were shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

On receiving information about the incident, Srirampur’s additional superintendent of police (ASP) Swati Bhor, and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sandeep Mitke reached a local hospital where the victims were shifted for treatment by their families. The official took statements from the victims and their relatives.

Soon after the video went viral, several Dalit rights groups and activists called for strict action against the accused.

While taking to X, Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar expressed his anguish over the surge of ‘caste atrocities’ in the different parts of the country.

“It is VERY IMPORTANT to recognize that such acts have occurred in the past in Maharashtra, exposing the troubling psyche behind caste discrimination and the lack of convictions in offences on SCs and STs. My wife and I can only imagine what trauma the boys would have went through and what their parents must be going through (sic),” he tweeted.

Another day in Maharashtra, another caste atrocity.



This video is from Shrirampur, Ahmednagar where a Dalit youth is seen pleading his innocence with folded hands.



3 Dalit boys were thrashed and each of them hung upside down by a group of 4 men on suspicion of theft of pigeons.… pic.twitter.com/KzQhzanzvs — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 27, 2023

Ambedkar further alleged that the victims were not only beaten up, but the perpetrators spat and urinated on them and forced them to lick their own spit.

“Neither this caste discrimination, relegation, abuse, humiliation, violence, and brutality is new nor is the government indifference. WE will challenge and change this “indifference”. I promise you that on behalf of the whole (sic),” he added.

I just spoke to the one of the victims and his grandmother over a phone call.



He was thrashed, urinated upon, spitted on, forced to lick his own spit, stripped and hung upside down.



Horrific, isn’t?

This is what MY PEOPLE face everyday.



Neither this caste discrimination,… pic.twitter.com/ekkhM5iE4y — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) August 27, 2023

Speaking to Siasat.com, DySP Shivpuje, who is currently investigating the case, said, “We have identified the seven accused. Two of them have been arrested.”

He said, “We took cognizance of the case as soon as the information reached us. Efforts are on to nab the other accused.”

A case has been filed under sections 307, 364, 341, 190,148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 31 A of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.