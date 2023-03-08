Maha: 55-yr-old man held for raping minor girl under pretext of chocolates

The man took her to an old house and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, an official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 12:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: 14-year-old girl impregnated by father in Shadnagar
(Representative Image)

Aurangabad: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her chocolates in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on March 3 when the girl was playing with her friends. The man took her to an old house and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone, an official said.

The girl, however, told her father about her ordeal as she was in pain, he said, adding a case was registered on March 5 under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the accused arrested.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 12:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button