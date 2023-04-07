Aurangabad violence: AIMIM MP writes to PM Modi, seeks enquiry by retd judge

Jaleel also questioned why CCTV footage of the incident was not available when the entire city has been covered by a CCTV network under the Smart City project.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 7th April 2023 8:44 pm IST

Aurangabad: Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking inquiry by a retired High Court judge into the violence witnessed in the city ahead of Ram Navami.

A mob went on a rampage and set fire to 13 police vehicles in Aurangabad’s Kiradpura area on the intervening night of March 29 and 30.

The incident just ahead of the festival could have had disastrous repercussions in the country, the AIMIM leader said in the letter sent through the Aurangabad district collector and released to the media on Friday.

There were many unanswered questions which create suspicion that it was a planned clash, and hence the prime minister should ask the Maharashtra government to conduct an inquiry through a retired high court judge, the letter said.

