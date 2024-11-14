Maha: Ambulance catches fire, explodes; pregnant woman escapes

In a disturbing incident, a pregnant woman and her family had a narrow escape in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district when an ambulance caught fire culminating in a massive explosion minutes later.

According to NDTV, the event unfolded on Wednesday, November 12, on a flyover of a National Highway in the Dada Wadi area when the ambulance was transporting the pregnant woman and her family from Erandol Government Hospital to Jalgaon District Hospital.

A video has captured the scene showing the ambulance engulfed in flames and surrounded by onlookers before an explosion that reportedly shattered windows of nearby houses.

The driver of the ambulance showed a presence of mind after noticing smoke emanating from the engine. He quickly stopped the vehicle instructed the family to evacuate the pregnant woman and alerted people nearby to keep their distance. None were reportedly hurt or injured in the incident.

Minutes after the entire vehicle caught fire, it spread to the ambulance oxygen tank, resulting in a powerful blast that could be heard in the video. The incident has promoted discussion online with many praising the driver’s quick action and preventing a tragedy.