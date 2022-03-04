Maha BJP MLAs demand Nawab Malik’s resignation, protest outside assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP MLAs protest on the stairs of the state Assembly on Friday, demanding the resignation of minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, who is in the Enforcement Directorate’s custody in connection with Dawood Ibrahim in a money laundering case.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday along with the BJP leaders held a protest in the premises of the Vidhan Sabha amid the ongoing annual Budget session of the state seeking Malik’s resignation.

Fadnavis also accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of trying to shield the Maharashtra minorities welfare minister. Speaking to media persons here, Fadnavis said, “Why does the government not want to take his resignation? This is a ‘Dawood samarpit’, ‘Dawood sharan’ government. This government is coming together to save people who keep relations with Dawood. That’s why we’ve started protests and we demand that his resignation be taken immediately.”

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that at present Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that there’s no need “to take Nawab Malik’s resignation.”

Special PMLA court on Thursday extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik till March 7 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim’s money laundering case. Defence lawyer Amit Desai hitting out at the ED, argued in the court that the agency has said today that the “terror funding” by the Minister to Haseena Parkar was Rs 5 lakh as against Rs 55 lakh in the first application, which was due to a “typing error”.