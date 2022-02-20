Maha CM and I agree that the country needs change: KCR

Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the meeting with Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that both have agreed that the country is in dire need of a big ‘Parivartan’ (change) and the fruits of the meeting will soon be seen.

“Maharastra and Telangana are brotherly states. We share a 1000km long border. That is why it’s important to work together. With the cooperation of the Maha government, we built the Kaleshwaram project which has benefited Telangana,” KCR said.

The Telangana CM informed that elaborate discussions happened on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. “Whenever a morcha starts from Maharastra, it becomes successful. Be it Shivaji or Bal Thackeray. We will fight against injustice.,” he added.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed happiness over KCR’s visit to Mumbai and said that the country’s environment currently is in a bad situation. “We don’t compromise on Hindutva but ours is different from that of the BJP. Our Hindutva doesn’t talk about taking revenge. We need to have an understanding between states. We have started an effort towards that,” he said.

KCR invited Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad and said that they will try to reciprocate the love and hospitality that the Shiv Sena Supremo has treated the TRS delegation with.

On the question of the central government using agencies for meeting political ends, KCR said that there is no doubt that it’s happening. “The central government should change their policy, they’ll suffer if they don’t. The country has seen many such things,” he added.

CM KCR met with the Maharashtra CM at the latter’s official residence in Mumbai. KCR has been accompanied by TRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, and MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and P Rajeshwar Reddy, and the party general secretary Shravan Kumar Reddy on this trip. Actor Prakash Raj joins the TRS team and meets with the Maharastra CM.

Posters and Flexis in Marathi welcomed the Telangana CM on his way into the city. K Chandrashekar Rao had earlier hit out at the BJP and said that it should be “expelled” from the country or else the country will be “ruined”. He also called for political forces coming together to “oust” the BJP from power.