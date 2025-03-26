Maha: D-mart employee slapped by MNS workers for speaking in Hindi

A D-Mart employee was allegedly slapped by Raj Thackray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers after he refused to speak in Marathi with a customer.

The incident took place on Tuesday, March 25, at the Versova outlet, Andheri (West).

Two videos have emerged, one where the D-Mart employee is speaking to the customer and the other where the MNS workers are harassing him.

In the first video, the D-Mart employee is heard saying to a customer, “I will not speak in Marathi. I will speak only in Hindi. Do what you want.”

When the customer asks him to speak in a calmer tone, the employee refuses. After that the second video emerges where the employee is surrounded by MNS party workers. They slapped him, made him hold his ears in an apologetic form and ordered him to apologise in Marathi.

One of the MNS workers is heard threatening the employee, saying, “If you want to live and work in Mumbai, you have to speak in Marathi. Otherwise, you can go to your village.”

After apologising, the D-Mart employee is forced to apologise to MNS chief Raj Thackray.

The entire episode was recorded and uploaded on social media platforms, dividing the internet by language.