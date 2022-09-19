Maha: Farmer dies by suicide, blames PM Modi in death note

A 45-year-old farmer allegedly drowned in a pond in Pune on Sunday, leaving a suicide note blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his demise.

According to The New Indian Express, police have identified the deceased as Dashrath Lakshman Kedari from the Wadgaon Anand village in the Junnar Taluka.

A suicide note was written by Kedari in which he talked about not getting minimum support price (MSP) for crops and harassment at the hands of loan recovery agents.

Kedari wrote, “We have no money, moneylenders are not ready to wait. What should we do? We can’t even afford to take onions to the market. You are just thinking about yourself, Modi saheb. You must provide the guaranteed price for the produce. You are not able to keep control of agriculture. What should farmers do? The finance guys threaten, and the patpedhi (cooperative society) officers abuse. Who should we go for justice?… Today, I am forced to commit suicide because of your inaction. Please give us the prices for crops, which is our right”.

Kedari also blamed the Maharastra Government and central government for ignoring the plight of farmers struggling with the losses incurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and heavy rain. He demanded Minimum Support Price (MSP) and blamed Narendra Modi.

A case of accidental death (AD) was filed at the Alephata police station. A probe was launched to confirm the cause behind Kedari’s death.

The police said Kedari is survived by his mother, wife, and two children. His last rites were conducted on Sunday night.