Maha farmers buy land in Telangana to avail 24-hours electricity

Hyderabad: Farmers from bordering Maharashtra are buying land near Telangana to avail 24-hours electricity from the Telugu state.

Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao spoke about the land purchases while laying a stone for a nursing college building in the Siddipet constituency on Wednesday. He said that in Maharashtra power is supplied for just 8 hours which has led farmers there to come and invest in Telangana.

“Maharashtra is supplying power to farmers for eight hours, that too in installments. That is why they are buying lands along the borders with Telangana, drilling borewells, and pumping water into their fields,” Harish Rao said.

He further added that the former BJP government in Maharashtra and the current Congress-led government are unable to supply uninterrupted power supply to the farmers in those regions.

“The schemes being implemented in Telangana cannot be seen anywhere else in the country,” Harish Rao said.

On the paddy procurement issue, the finance minister said that if the demands are not met by the Central government there will be mass public agitation across Telangana