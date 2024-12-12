‘Maha Kumbh Punyakshetra Yatra’: New Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A new Bharat Gaurav tourist train will soon run from Secunderabad. This train, named the “Maha Kumbh Punyakshetra Yatra,” will provide travelers with an opportunity to visit several significant religious sites.

The itinerary includes notable destinations such as the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Kashi Vishalakshi Temple, the Annapurna Devi Temple, and both the Ram Temple and Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya.

The journey will last for eight days and offers passengers multiple boarding and deboarding options.

Travellers can embark on this pilgrimage from various stations, including Secunderabad, Bhongir, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, and Madhira in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, boarding points include Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samarlakota, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi, and Vizianagaram. Ticket prices for this unique pilgrimage experience are structured as follows: Sleeper Class tickets are priced at Rs 22,635, Third AC tickets at Rs 31,145, and Second AC tickets at Rs 38,195.

For those interested in booking or seeking additional information about the journey, you can visit the IRCTC tourism website or contact phone numbers 040-27702407, 9701360701 and 9281495845.

The Maha Kumbh Punyakshetra Yatra is scheduled to commence on January 19 and will conclude on January 26.

This initiative adds to the existing Bharat Gaurav train services that facilitate pilgrimage tours between Ayodhya and Kashi.