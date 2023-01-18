Maha: Man beaten to death by two persons following tiff over Facebook post

Nashik: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod by two persons following a tiff over a Facebook post written by the victim in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Kashmire Mala (farm) in Satpur suburb of the city on late Tuesday night, they said.

“The two accused had a quarrel with the victim Santosh Jaiswal, a garage mechanic, over a Facebook post and a comment made on it. The victim had posted something on Facebook and the two suspects had commented on it which had led to a feud between them,” a police official said.

Also Read Muslim youth beaten for roaming with minor Hindu girl in Karnataka

“The accused attacked Jaiswal with an iron road late Tuesday night. The victim suffered serious injuries in the assault, in which he died,” he said, adding that he hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

A case of murder was registered against the two suspects with Satpur police station and further investigation is on.