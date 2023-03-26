Maha: Man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur forest

The victim Bhajandas Parohi had ventured into Junona forest to collect firewood on Saturday, but failed to return home, the official said.

Chandrapur: A 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a forest in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Sunday, an official said.

Following a search, Parohi’s body was found in compartment no 406 this morning and it was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

An initial compensation was given to the deceased man’s family and the rest will be disbursed according to the norms of the forest department, the official added.

