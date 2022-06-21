Maha minister Eknath Shinde, Sena MLAs camping in Gujarat hotel

Surat: Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde and some other Shiv Sena MLAs from the state are camping at a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat city, sources said on Tuesday, a day after the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi faced a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls.

The MLAs, who are seemingly unhappy with their leadership, arrived in Surat on Monday night and are camping at the Le Meridian Hotel here, they said.

“Some Shiv Sena MLAs, including Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, are in Surat,” a source said.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the hotel.

MLC polls

The opposition BJP on Monday won all five seats it contested in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for 10 seats, while Congress candidate and Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost, in another setback for the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, after the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this month.

Two candidates each of the Shiv Sena and NCP won, while the Congress managed to bag just one seat.

Ten Council seats were up for grabs and 11 candidates were in the fray for the elections, which came days after the Rajya Sabha polls, which saw the BJP handing an embarrassing defeat to the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.

Congress high command summons party’s ministers, MLAs

Meanwhile, Congress high command summoned party’s ministers and MLAs in Delhi on June 21.

This comes in wake of humiliating defeat of Congress candidate Chandrakant Handore and cross voting of three Congress MLAs in MLC elections.

With inputs from agencies