Maha: MNS President Raj Thackeray meets CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde here on Friday.

The meeting took place at `Varsha’, the official residence of the chief minister.

In a tweet, Shinde said the two leaders discussed farm loans in Nashik district, the issues of local residents in the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai, and reduction of house prices by state agency CIDCO.

Satisfactory solutions would be found to all these issues at the earliest, he added.

The meeting came at a time when there is a buzz that the MNS and the Shiv Sena led by Raj’s estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray may join hands in the wake of NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government.

Both Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have denied any such moves.

