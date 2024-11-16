Maha: New notice issued to Asaduddin Owaisi over ‘inflammatory’ speech

The Malegaon police in Maharashtra have issued a notice under Section 168 of BNSS to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, urging him to avoid making inflammatory speeches.

According to reports, the police notice urged Owaisi not to use inflammatory language or make statements that could hurt the sentiments of any community. As of now, it is not made specific where Owaisi’s speeches might have violated the law.

Earlier, the Solapur police in Maharashtra issued a notice to Asaduddin Owaisi regarding his speeches at a rally in the poll-bound city. Owaisi was addressing a large crowd in the Solapur assembly constituency while campaigning for Farooq Shabdi, the AIMIM candidate.

While commenting on the notice, which instructed him not to engage in any act or make any comment or statement that may hurt the sentiments of people of other religions, he said, “still 15 minutes left” for the public meeting to end, leading to huge cheers from the crowd.

Also Read Video: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hilariously reacts to Solapur police notice

It is unknown whether the “15 minutes left” remark was made in reference to his brother and AIMIM MLA’s infamous speech from 2012 that roused a major controversy regarding his communal nature or not.

Soon after saying it, Owaisi said, “Very sorry,” as if in the realisation of the reference. Irrespective of what his intentions were, he has now received notices from the state police.

Maha polls: Asaduddin Owaisi steps up campaign as AIMIM eyes 16 seats

As Assembly elections in the state are set to be held on November 20, the political temperature is rising in Maharashtra. The MVA allies are campaigning intensely in a bid to wrest power from the ruling MahaYuti alliance.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is leaving no stone unturned to win as many seats as possible in the Maharashtra Assembly, where his party AIMIM is contesting 16 constituencies