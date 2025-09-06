Maha police seize drugs worth Rs 12000 cr in Telangana factory raid

Hyderabad: Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar (MBVV) police’s raid at a factory in Cherlapally’s Navodaya Colony led to the seizure of drugs with an estimated worth of Rs 12,000 crore and the arrest of the factory owner and his associate on Friday, September 5.

Police had previously arrested 10 people in connection to the case. According to reports, the drug racket came to light with the arrest of a Bangladeshi woman on August 8.

The woman, identified as Fatima Murad Shaikh was arrested by the MBVV’s crime branch team and 105 grams of mephedrone (MD) was seized from her possession, stated a report in the Hindustan Times.

After interrogating the the woman, police were able to nab 9 more accused. Finally the investigation led officers to Telangana where they uncovered a major drug racket operating under the name Vagdevi Labs in Hyderabad’s Cherlapally.

The owner of the factory, Srinivas Vijay Murthy Voleti and his accomplice, Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari have also been arrested by the police and 5 kg 790 grams of MD, 35,500 litres of chemicals, and other materials required for manufacturing MD have also been from their possession seized stated the HT report.