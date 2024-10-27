Maha polls: AIMIM announces candidate for Byculla constituency

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has officially announced Faiyaz Ahmed Khan as its candidate for the Byculla constituency on Sunday, October 27.

The elections anticipated to be closely contested, are set to take place on Wednesday, November 20, and AIMIM is positioning itself as a prominent voice for the region’s communities.

Earlier, AIMIM announced Nasser Siddiqui as its candidate for the Aurangabad Central constituency.

Also Read AIMIM announces candidate for Aurangabad Central constituency

AIMIM’s history in Byculla Assembly elections

In the 1980s and 1990s, AIMIM began expanding its influence beyond Hyderabad, contesting elections in various states, including Maharashtra. The party made a notable impact in Maharashtra, particularly in the 2014 state assembly elections when Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan won the Byculla constituency.

This breakthrough was particularly significant as AIMIM emerged as a voice for marginalized communities, focusing on critical issues such as development, education, and welfare.

However, the party has since faced significant challenges, including the dissolution of its alliance with the VBA over seat-sharing disputes and the failure to retain both Aurangabad Central and Byculla in the 2019 Assembly elections.

The AIMIM in 2019 contested 44 constituencies, winning Malegaon and Dhule and finishing second in Aurangabad Central, Aurangabad East, Byculla, and Solapur City Central. The party’s influence was felt in 13 more constituencies, where it received more votes than the margin of victory. The BJP and its allies won seven of these 13 seats and six went to the Congress-NCP coalition.

Who is Faiyaz Ahmed Khan?

Faiyaz Ahmed Khan is a prominent political figure known for his contributions to the Byculla constituency, formerly known as Chinchpokli. He served as an MLA from 1995 to 1999, representing the interests of his constituents during his tenure in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Faiyaz Ahmed Khan has been an active participant in local governance, having served as a Municipal Corporator for the E-ward in two separate terms: from 1992 to 1997 and again from 2012 to 2017. His work at the municipal level focused on community development, urban infrastructure, and addressing the needs of the residents.