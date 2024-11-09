Maha polls: PM Modi claims Congress collected Rs 700 cr from Karnataka liquor shops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leading the BJP-led NDA campaign in Maharashtra, accused the Congress of collecting up to Rs 700 crore from liquor shop owners in Karnataka.

Speaking at an election rally in Akola on Saturday, November 9, he alleged that states under Congress rule, like Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, serve as “ATMs” for the Congress “royal family.”

PM Modi further alleged that “People are saying that these days, in the name of elections in Maharashtra, the ‘vasooli’ (recovery) in Karnataka has doubled, elections are in Maharashtra and recovery has doubled in (neighbouring Congress-ruled states of) Karnataka and Telangana,”

Taking a dig at the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which includes Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP), PM Modi stated, “The entire nation knows the Maha Aghadi is rooted in corruption, multi-crore scams, extortion, and token money. It has become synonymous with scandals, transfer-posting rackets, and loot.”

Also Read Maharashtra polls: Nominations of 7994 candidates found valid

The nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, where polling will take place on November 20, were found valid after scrutiny, election officials said.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of 921 candidates were found invalid, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

Polling for the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), are the main contenders for power though smaller parties and independents are also in the poll fray.