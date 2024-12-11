Replica of Constitution vandalised in Maha’s Parbhani: Collector’s office attacked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Violent protests took place in central Maharashtra’s Parbhani city on Wednesday, December 11, after an individual tore a replica of the Indian Constitution placed in front of the BR Ambedkar statue situated in front of the railway station, police said.

This is the second day of the protest. A glass-encased replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged on Tuesday, sparking protests.

In view of the incident, Ambedkarite activists have called for a bandh. However, reports of vandalism and arson are surfacing on social media platforms.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Violence in Parbhani during a bandh called in the city.



An unidentified person on Tuesday damaged a replica of the Constitution held by the statue of B R Ambedkar outside Parbhani railway station triggering arson and stone-pelting.#Parbhani… pic.twitter.com/yg4dt3g6gO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 11, 2024

One person arrested

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident, but protests resumed on Wednesday morning.

“Pipes outside a shop were set ablaze around 1 pm today. As the mob became violent, police fired tear gas shells and dispersed them,” said acting superintendent of police Yeshwant Kale.

The protesters were demanding that police should find who was behind Tuesday’s incident of vandalising, he told PTI.

Collector’s office attacked

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the collector’s office in the afternoon, and some of them rushed inside and damaged furniture and window panes before police brought the situation under control, officials said.

Senior officials including the Special Inspector General of Police of the range visited the spot.

Bandh was also observed in Vasmat area of the district, local officials said.

Protesters had blocked the railway tracks at Parbhani station on Tuesday evening and roughed up the loco-pilot of the Nandigram