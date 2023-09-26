Maha Speaker to hear pleas on disqualification of CM Shinde & MPs on Oct 13

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction had knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court after the Speaker dragged his feet in deciding on disqualification of lawmakers who aligned with the Shinde group.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Days after the Supreme Court came down heavily on Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar over the four-month delay in deciding the disqualification petitions filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp, the Speaker on Monday heard both factions of the Shiv Sena on the procedural part and scheduled the official hearing for October 13.

On September 18, a bench led by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud remarked that the Speaker has to abide by the dignity of the apex court and directed him to hear the pleas within a period of one week.

A Constitution Bench judgment in May had directed that the Maharashtra Speaker “must decide disqualification petitions in a reasonable time” against Shiv Sena MLAs, including Shinde, who were accused of anti-party activities. On July 4, a petition was moved by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sunil Prabhu in the Supreme Court alleging that the Speaker is delaying in deciding the disqualification pleas to permit “the illegal continuance of Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister, against whom the disqualification petitions are pending”.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
