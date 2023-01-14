Maha: Tempo carrying workers plunges into Mahabaleshwar gorge, 10 hurt

As per preliminary information, eight workers and two children are said have suffered injuries in the accident.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 14th January 2023 1:19 pm IST
Maha: Tempo carrying workers plunges into Mahabaleshwar gorge, 10 hurt
Photo: (IANS)

Satara: A tempo carrying around three dozen labourers and some children plunged into a valley near Mugdev village in the Mahabaleshwar hills, officials said here on Saturday.

As per preliminary information, eight workers and two children are said have suffered injuries in the accident.

The tempo was ferrying workers form Akola and Buldhana districts for work in Satara.

Also Read
Ram Charan, Jr NTR shoot in Mahabaleshwar for ‘RRR’

The two minors who have sustained grievous injuries were being rushed to a Satara hospital for treatment.

On hearing of the incident, volunteers of Sahyadri Trekkers like Sanjay Parte, Deepak Jadhav along with local villagers have launched a rescue operation.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button