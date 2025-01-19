Maha: Tribal woman forced to drink urine over black magic suspicion

A 77-year-old tribal woman was allegedly attacked and humiliated by her neighbours following accusations of practising black magic in Retyakheda village of Amravati district in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred on December 30 but surfaced on January 5 after a police complaint was lodged by the victim’s son and daughter-in-law.

According to local reports, a group of neighbours led by the village head attacked the elderly woman when she was alone in her home. She was tied with a rope, beaten with sticks, branded with hot iron rods, forced to inhale chilli smoke and made to consume urine and dog excreta.

The accused allegedly paraded her through the village garlanding her with slippers.

The victim’s son and daughter-in-law working outside the village named multiple individuals including a police official in their complaint. Despite the gruesome nature of the assault, no charges under the Anti-Superstition Act have been filed yet.

Also Read Five arrested in UP after Bajrang Dal alleges conversion plot

Seeking justice, the victim’s family approached the district collector’s office on January 17, escalating their complaint to the Maharashtra state women’s commission, the inspector general of police and other authorities.

Amravati district collector Saurabh Katia assured them that the case is under investigation and that additional charges, including under the Anti-Superstition Act, could be considered if further evidence emerges.