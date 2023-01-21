Maha woman forced to drink water with human bones powder, ashes to conceive

Pune: In a bizarre case of superstitions, a married woman was allegedly forced to consume a concoction of water containing human bone powder and ashes ostensibly to help her get pregnant, police said here on Saturday.

The victim, aged around 27, lodged a complaint with Sinhgad Police Station which swung into action and arrested the woman’s husband Jayant Kokale, his parents, his brother, and three others for the torture meted out said Investigating Officer Inspector Jayant Rajurkar.

Simultaneously, taking serious note, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has sought a detailed report on the shocking allegations.

According to Inspector Rajurkar, the woman was married to the accused in 2019 and the weird black magic rituals were started by the family after she reportedly failed to conceive.

In her complaint, the woman has contended that she was forcibly taken to a crematorium, made to take bath with some strange water mixture, and compelled to drink water allegedly mixed with powdered human bones or ashes.

The family also made repeated demands for money from her and fed up with all the harassment, she finally walked out of the Kokale household nearly two years ago, Rajurkar said.

“Presently, in connection with their divorce proceedings, the victim has filed a detailed complaint with the police in which she has narrated her ordeal, how she was subjected to black magic, superstitions, and other behavior during her stay with her husband and in-laws,” Rajurkar told IANS.

Taking serious cognizance of the victim’s plaint, the Sinhgad Police have arrested several members of the Kokate clan on various charges under the relevant laws and further investigations are on, including the possible involvement of any local godmen (Tantrik) or black magicians.

On her part, the MSCW chief Chakankar appealed for strict exemplary action by the Pune Police to ensure that similar blind beliefs are not repeated by anyone in the future.