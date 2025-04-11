Mahabubnagar temple seeks cooperation ahead of Saleshwaram Jatara

Hyderabad: Temple authorities in Mahabubnagar has urged devotees to cooperate ahead of the 3-day Saleshwaram Jatara beginning on Friday, April 11.

Officials warned against carrying plastic covers, water bottles and other plastic-related items into the forest. Devotees were advised not to travel alone in the forest.

A complete ban on alcohol consumption has been imposed, and smokers should be mindful.

“Since it is summer, there is a possibility of fires breaking out and the forest burning. Therefore, people have been instructed not to carry matches or other items needed for fire,” said the Saleshwaram Lingamayya Swamy temple authorities.

In view of the summer season, devotees have been asked to visit the temple in the morning. Health camps have also been set up near the temple.