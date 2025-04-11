Telangana govt’s Sanskrit plan concerns ex VP Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu urged the Telangana government to reconsider its decision if it was driven solely by scoring advantages in exams.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 11th April 2025 11:15 am IST
Venkaiah Naidu
M. Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, expressed concern over reports suggesting the Telangana government’s intention to implement Sanskrit as a second language in government junior colleges.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ Naidu emphasized the importance of preserving the connection between students and their mother tongue.

He stated, “It is not advisable to distance students from their mother tongue. Teaching Sanskrit is not wrong, but at the same time, our native languages serve as a foundation for embracing our culture. The National Education Policy 2020 has also given priority to this aspect.”

MS Creative School

Naidu urged the Telangana government to reconsider its decision if it was driven solely by scoring advantages in exams.

Also Read
Hindi is mask, Sanskrit is hidden face: Tamil Nadu CM on Hindi imposition

He appealed for measures that bring students closer to their mother tongue while fostering cultural values.

Mother tongues of Telangana

Based on the 2011 Census of India, the predominant mother tongue in Telangana is Telugu, spoken by approximately 75.51 percent of the state’s population.

Following Telugu, Urdu is the second most spoken mother tongue, accounting for around 12.17 percent of the population.

Other notable mother tongues in Telangana, although spoken by smaller percentages, include Lambadi (5.55 percent), Marathi (1.77 percent), and Hindi (1.52 percent).

The remaining 3.33 percent of the population reports various other languages as their mother tongue, highlighting the linguistic diversity within the state, which includes tribal languages and languages spoken in border regions.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 11th April 2025 11:15 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button