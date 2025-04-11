Telangana govt’s Sanskrit plan concerns ex VP Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Former Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, expressed concern over reports suggesting the Telangana government’s intention to implement Sanskrit as a second language in government junior colleges.

Taking to social media platform ‘X,’ Naidu emphasized the importance of preserving the connection between students and their mother tongue.

He stated, “It is not advisable to distance students from their mother tongue. Teaching Sanskrit is not wrong, but at the same time, our native languages serve as a foundation for embracing our culture. The National Education Policy 2020 has also given priority to this aspect.”

Naidu urged the Telangana government to reconsider its decision if it was driven solely by scoring advantages in exams.

ప్రభుత్వ జూనియర్ కళాశాలల్లో ఇంటర్మీడియెట్ స్థాయిలో ద్వితీయ భాషగా సంస్కృతం అమలు చేయాలని తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం భావిస్తోందన్న వార్తలు విని విచారించాను. మార్కుల దృష్ట్యా ఈ నిర్ణయం అయితే మాత్రం, పునరాలోచన చేయాలని సూచిస్తున్నాను. విద్యార్థులను మన మాతృభాషకు దూరం చేయడం మంచిది కాదు.… pic.twitter.com/FQnGCOkbCM — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) April 11, 2025

He appealed for measures that bring students closer to their mother tongue while fostering cultural values.

Mother tongues of Telangana

Based on the 2011 Census of India, the predominant mother tongue in Telangana is Telugu, spoken by approximately 75.51 percent of the state’s population.

Following Telugu, Urdu is the second most spoken mother tongue, accounting for around 12.17 percent of the population.

Other notable mother tongues in Telangana, although spoken by smaller percentages, include Lambadi (5.55 percent), Marathi (1.77 percent), and Hindi (1.52 percent).

The remaining 3.33 percent of the population reports various other languages as their mother tongue, highlighting the linguistic diversity within the state, which includes tribal languages and languages spoken in border regions.