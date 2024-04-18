Mahadev app: Actor Sahil Khan records statement with Mumbai Crime Branch’s SIT

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police has registered a separate case against 32 persons.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th April 2024 10:40 pm IST
Mahadev Online Books
Mahadev Online Books- IANS

Mumbai: Actor Sahil Khan was questioned on Thursday for more than four hours by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed in connection with the Mahadev betting app case, an official said.

Khan appeared before the SIT at around 1 pm as per a court order and left at 5:30pm after recording his statement, the official said.

Also Read
Mahadev App: Maha govt forms SIT to probe Dawood brother’s involvement

Khan claimed he had no role in the case, the official added.

MS Education Academy

While the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe in the Mahadev betting app case, Mumbai police has registered a separate case against 32 persons.

The Mumbai Crime Branch formed an SIT to probe the case.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th April 2024 10:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button